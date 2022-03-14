The Progressive Corporation (PGR) went up 0.83% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) started the day on March 11, 2022, with a price increase of 0.83% at $105.54. During the day, the stock rose to $106.75 and sunk to $104.48 before settling in for the price of $104.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $88.05-$111.85.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 15.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $583.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $582.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.24.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 49000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +9.29 and Pretax Margin of +8.83.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,068 shares at the rate of 106.65, making the entire transaction reach 113,901 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,456. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Personal Lines President sold 3,230 for 106.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 345,029. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,381 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 19.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.63, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.04.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.67, a figure that is expected to reach 1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.99% While, its Average True Range was 2.82.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.61% that was higher than 22.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.