Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 14, 2022, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) started slowly as it slid -3.53% to $5.47. During the day, the stock rose to $5.83 and sunk to $5.44 before settling in for the price of $5.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.54-$12.92.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -95.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.22.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.53%, in contrast to 19.04% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -43.43.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -95.10%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 116.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.45 million was lower the volume of 2.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.31% that was lower than 117.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.