Teradyne Inc. (TER) volume hits 2.0 million: A New Opening for Investors

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) started the day on March 14, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.23% at $105.57. During the day, the stock rose to $111.94 and sunk to $104.32 before settling in for the price of $106.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $102.51-$168.91.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 94.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $129.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.23.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.37, operating margin was +32.64 and Pretax Margin of +31.35.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 420 shares at the rate of 120.00, making the entire transaction reach 50,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,303. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s VP, General Counsel, Secretary sold 4,444 for 118.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 525,903. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,681 in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.29) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +27.40 while generating a return on equity of 42.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 94.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.12, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.05.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.74% While, its Average True Range was 5.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.83% that was lower than 58.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.