Marriott International Inc. (MAR) PE Ratio stood at $49.90: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on March 15, 2022, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.87% to $166.40. During the day, the stock rose to $167.33 and sunk to $163.65 before settling in for the price of $161.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAR posted a 52-week range of $127.23-$184.99.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 507.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $327.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $272.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $164.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $151.78.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 120000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.63, operating margin was +12.85 and Pretax Margin of +8.52.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Lodging industry. Marriott International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 61.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18, this organization’s President sold 2,448 shares at the rate of 178.54, making the entire transaction reach 437,066 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,250. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 10,071 for 180.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,814,910. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,283 in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.98) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 119.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 507.20% and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in the upcoming year.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marriott International Inc. (MAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.90, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.63.

In the same vein, MAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Marriott International Inc., MAR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.52 million was lower the volume of 2.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.54% While, its Average True Range was 7.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.46% that was higher than 38.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.