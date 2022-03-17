Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.63M

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) open the trading on March 16, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.19% to $21.64. During the day, the stock rose to $21.70 and sunk to $21.38 before settling in for the price of $21.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHNG posted a 52-week range of $18.97-$23.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $324.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $310.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.38.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Change Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 98.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s SVP, Corporate Controller sold 4,579 shares at the rate of 20.60, making the entire transaction reach 94,329 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,362. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s EVP, Enterprise Technology sold 8,857 for 21.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 189,102. This particular insider is now the holder of 262,168 in total.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.32) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in the upcoming year.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.96.

In the same vein, CHNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)

[Change Healthcare Inc., CHNG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.78% that was lower than 18.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.