UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $11.09: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 16, 2022, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) set off with pace as it heaved 30.84% to $4.03. During the day, the stock rose to $4.095 and sunk to $3.48 before settling in for the price of $3.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIGR posted a 52-week range of $2.68-$29.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 297.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $609.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.09.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 785 employees. It has generated 179,380 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,465. The stock had 0.19 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.19, operating margin was +16.62 and Pretax Margin of +15.64.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.28%, in contrast to 15.70% institutional ownership.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 297.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.44.

In the same vein, TIGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Going through the that latest performance of [UP Fintech Holding Limited, TIGR]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.63 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 156.51% that was higher than 92.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.