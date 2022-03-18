Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.40M

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) started the day on March 17, 2022, with a price increase of 0.94% at $49.57. During the day, the stock rose to $49.82 and sunk to $48.91 before settling in for the price of $49.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRM posted a 52-week range of $35.53-$53.14.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $290.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $286.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.14.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 26750 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.83, operating margin was +20.07 and Pretax Margin of +14.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s President and CEO sold 614 shares at the rate of 50.72, making the entire transaction reach 31,142 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 295,650. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s EVP, CHRO sold 6,000 for 51.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 307,860. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,612 in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.02 while generating a return on equity of 45.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.04, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.20.

In the same vein, IRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.58% that was lower than 31.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.