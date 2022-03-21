Canaan Inc. (CAN) return on Assets touches 59.52: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on March 18, 2022, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.60% to $5.25. During the day, the stock rose to $5.80 and sunk to $4.80 before settling in for the price of $4.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAN posted a 52-week range of $3.10-$32.89.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 952.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $173.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $935.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.03.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 248 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.17, operating margin was +36.66 and Pretax Margin of +41.12.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +40.11 while generating a return on equity of 101.89.

Canaan Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 952.80%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc. (CAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.19.

In the same vein, CAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.81.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Canaan Inc., CAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.29 million was better the volume of 4.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc. (CAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 225.48% that was higher than 133.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.