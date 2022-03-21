Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $7.71M

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) started the day on March 18, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.00% at $4.96. During the day, the stock rose to $5.045 and sunk to $4.89 before settling in for the price of $5.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$5.76.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 603.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $610.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $433.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.90.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 38459 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 915,116 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 105,730. The stock had 32.02 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.30, operating margin was +19.59 and Pretax Margin of +14.31.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 27.80% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 603.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by 0.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $67.95, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.47.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 8.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.32% that was lower than 66.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.