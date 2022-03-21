No matter how cynical the overall market is Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) performance over the last week is recorded 11.63%

As on March 18, 2022, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) started slowly as it slid -10.17% to $1.06. During the day, the stock rose to $1.26 and sunk to $1.06 before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BJDX posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$6.25.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4833.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.40%, in contrast to 5.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 1.18, making the entire transaction reach 47,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,286,349. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director bought 60,000 for 1.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,246,349 in total.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -34.79.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 32.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, BJDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., BJDX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was lower the volume of 0.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.1238.