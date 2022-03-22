Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) recent quarterly performance of 19.49% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 21, 2022, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) set off with pace as it heaved 1.75% to $6.99. During the day, the stock rose to $7.06 and sunk to $6.865 before settling in for the price of $6.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBR posted a 52-week range of $5.16-$9.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $535.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.01.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12160 employees. It has generated 2,321,427 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 506,002. The stock had 2.18 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.74, operating margin was +11.41 and Pretax Margin of +18.16.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.80 while generating a return on equity of 9.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in the upcoming year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, EBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.18 million was inferior to the volume of 1.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.45% that was higher than 42.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.