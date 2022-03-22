CubeSmart (CUBE) is predicted to post EPS of 0.26 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) started the day on March 21, 2022, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $50.47. During the day, the stock rose to $50.88 and sunk to $50.145 before settling in for the price of $50.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUBE posted a 52-week range of $36.27-$57.34.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $202.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.17.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2892 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.14, operating margin was +35.33 and Pretax Margin of +28.06.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. CubeSmart’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 20, this organization’s CEO sold 5,623 shares at the rate of 51.52, making the entire transaction reach 289,699 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 465,314. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s CFO sold 16,030 for 51.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 818,016. This particular insider is now the holder of 227,568 in total.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +27.17 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CubeSmart (CUBE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.22, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 80.58.

In the same vein, CUBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of CubeSmart (CUBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.76% that was lower than 24.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.