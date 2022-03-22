Fastenal Company (FAST) volume hits 3.37 million: A New Opening for Investors

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) started the day on March 21, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.19% at $57.76. During the day, the stock rose to $58.29 and sunk to $57.15 before settling in for the price of $57.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FAST posted a 52-week range of $46.93-$64.75.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $575.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $574.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.89.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20507 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.54, operating margin was +20.25 and Pretax Margin of +20.09.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. Fastenal Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 79.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s Director bought 730 shares at the rate of 57.18, making the entire transaction reach 41,741 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,302. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Executive Vice-President sold 6,630 for 62.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 417,622. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,580 in total.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.38) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.39 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fastenal Company (FAST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.03, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.46.

In the same vein, FAST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Company (FAST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.17 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Fastenal Company (FAST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.42% that was lower than 23.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.