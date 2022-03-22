No matter how cynical the overall market is OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) performance over the last week is recorded 45.22%

As on March 21, 2022, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 18.44% to $1.67. During the day, the stock rose to $1.865 and sunk to $1.41 before settling in for the price of $1.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCFT posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$19.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $389.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $388.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $600.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7250, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.5467.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3597 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.77, operating margin was -34.33 and Pretax Margin of -35.15.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.26%, in contrast to 16.20% institutional ownership.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31.02 while generating a return on equity of -28.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.53 in the upcoming year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92.

In the same vein, OCFT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd., OCFT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.54 million was better the volume of 1.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.2239.

Raw Stochastic average of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 183.15% that was higher than 107.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.