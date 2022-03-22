Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is 8.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) flaunted slowness of 0.00% at $1.33, as the Stock market unbolted on March 21, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $1.28 before settling in for the price of $1.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KTTA posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$8.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2178.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. industry. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 39.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

In the same vein, KTTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., KTTA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.0909.

Raw Stochastic average of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.68% that was lower than 196.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.