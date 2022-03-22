Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) EPS growth this year is 106.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) open the trading on March 21, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.49% to $5.30. During the day, the stock rose to $5.41 and sunk to $5.27 before settling in for the price of $5.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWO posted a 52-week range of $4.76-$8.15.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -8.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $343.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $342.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.25.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 70.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31, this organization’s President, CEO and CIO sold 16,680 shares at the rate of 5.71, making the entire transaction reach 95,174 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 371,282. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 18,169 for 5.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,222. This particular insider is now the holder of 278,737 in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.74, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.01.

In the same vein, TWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

[Two Harbors Investment Corp., TWO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.45% that was lower than 26.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.