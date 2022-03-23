Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) latest performance of 5.26% is not what was on cards

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) open the trading on March 22, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 5.26% to $2.40. During the day, the stock rose to $2.42 and sunk to $2.2701 before settling in for the price of $2.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNGO posted a 52-week range of $1.62-$9.33.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 21.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $283.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $635.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 299 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.47, operating margin was -428.79 and Pretax Margin of -434.64.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 27.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s President and CEO bought 5,025 shares at the rate of 3.99, making the entire transaction reach 20,037 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,025.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -402.84 while generating a return on equity of -38.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.32.

In the same vein, BNGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

[Bionano Genomics Inc., BNGO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.38% that was higher than 82.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.