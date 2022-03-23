Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) average volume reaches $2.74M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 22, 2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) set off with pace as it heaved 0.32% to $136.40. During the day, the stock rose to $136.91 and sunk to $135.62 before settling in for the price of $135.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICE posted a 52-week range of $109.04-$139.79.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $559.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $554.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $128.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $125.49.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 8858 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.57, operating margin was +47.42 and Pretax Margin of +56.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 11,000 shares at the rate of 126.60, making the entire transaction reach 1,392,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,229. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04, Company’s Chief Strategic Officer sold 36,570 for 135.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,937,641. This particular insider is now the holder of 187,580 in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.32) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +39.99 while generating a return on equity of 19.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.00, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.04.

In the same vein, ICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.18, a figure that is expected to reach 1.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Intercontinental Exchange Inc., ICE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.27 million was inferior to the volume of 2.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.14% While, its Average True Range was 3.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.97% that was higher than 23.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.