Phunware Inc. (PHUN) went up 3.38% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) started the day on March 22, 2022, with a price increase of 3.38% at $2.75. During the day, the stock rose to $2.78 and sunk to $2.66 before settling in for the price of $2.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHUN posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$24.04.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $257.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.20.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Phunware Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 12.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director sold 55,983 shares at the rate of 4.10, making the entire transaction reach 229,530 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,173. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 1.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,980. This particular insider is now the holder of 132,757 in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phunware Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.34.

In the same vein, PHUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 17.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.69% that was lower than 111.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.