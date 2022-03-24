A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Intuit Inc. (INTU) as it 5-day change was 0.77%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2022, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.06% to $461.44. During the day, the stock rose to $471.98 and sunk to $459.75 before settling in for the price of $475.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INTU posted a 52-week range of $365.15-$716.86.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $274.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $506.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $552.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13500 employees. It has generated 713,556 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 152,741. The stock had 28.54 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +81.01, operating margin was +26.27 and Pretax Margin of +26.53.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Intuit Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s EVP, People and Places sold 59,286 shares at the rate of 475.03, making the entire transaction reach 28,162,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,939. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s EVP, SBSEG sold 368 for 478.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 176,213. This particular insider is now the holder of 300 in total.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.97) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +21.41 while generating a return on equity of 27.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.20% and is forecasted to reach 13.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuit Inc. (INTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 21.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $58.87, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.66.

In the same vein, INTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.84, a figure that is expected to reach 7.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Intuit Inc., INTU]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.01 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.56% While, its Average True Range was 19.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuit Inc. (INTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.06% that was higher than 46.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.