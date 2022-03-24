Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) went down -2.20% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) started the day on March 23, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.20% at $6.67. During the day, the stock rose to $6.83 and sunk to $6.53 before settling in for the price of $6.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VUZI posted a 52-week range of $4.54-$32.43.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 44.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $403.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.97.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 106 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.41, operating margin was -301.68 and Pretax Margin of -306.70.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. Vuzix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 44.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 6.42, making the entire transaction reach 9,636 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 123,481. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s President and CEO bought 1,250 for 5.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,820,613 in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -306.70 while generating a return on equity of -42.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 30.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.60.

In the same vein, VUZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.65% that was higher than 80.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.