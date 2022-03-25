Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) last week performance was 17.32%

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) flaunted slowness of -0.94% at $1.05, as the Stock market unbolted on March 24, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.07 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNUS posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$3.12.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $300.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $284.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $305.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9044, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3257.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 27 employees. It has generated 88,647 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -14,345,350. The stock had 0.85 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -0.86, operating margin was -720.44 and Pretax Margin of -16182.48.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Genius Brands International Inc. industry. Genius Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 25.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Pres. Content Sales & Mkting sold 419,335 shares at the rate of 1.16, making the entire transaction reach 487,687 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 838,671.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -16182.48 while generating a return on equity of -626.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -125.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 46.33.

In the same vein, GNUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.02 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0689.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.09% that was higher than 71.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.