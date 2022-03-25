T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) went up 0.69% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) started the day on March 24, 2022, with a price increase of 0.69% at $125.69. During the day, the stock rose to $126.12 and sunk to $123.84 before settling in for the price of $124.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMUS posted a 52-week range of $101.51-$150.20.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 16.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.25 billion, simultaneously with a float of $592.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $159.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $119.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $126.87.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. T-Mobile US Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03, this organization’s President, Technology sold 120,000 shares at the rate of 120.40, making the entire transaction reach 14,447,436 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 369,646. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s President and CEO sold 20,000 for 119.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,384,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 842,221 in total.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 70.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.11, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 100.07.

In the same vein, TMUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.85 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.05% While, its Average True Range was 2.72.

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.40% that was lower than 31.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.