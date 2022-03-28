Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.28

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) open the trading on March 25, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.04% to $622.40. During the day, the stock rose to $624.45 and sunk to $603.21 before settling in for the price of $622.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PANW posted a 52-week range of $311.72-$622.99.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -87.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $532.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $480.94.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 87.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s Director sold 9,500 shares at the rate of 598.00, making the entire transaction reach 5,681,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,902. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,250 for 575.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,596,133. This particular insider is now the holder of 499,044 in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.57) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -87.80% and is forecasted to reach 9.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 26.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.70.

In the same vein, PANW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

[Palo Alto Networks Inc., PANW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.43% While, its Average True Range was 25.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.48% that was lower than 49.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.