Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) EPS is poised to hit -1.39 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) flaunted slowness of -5.14% at $46.16, as the Stock market unbolted on March 25, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $49.10 and sunk to $45.23 before settling in for the price of $48.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIVN posted a 52-week range of $33.46-$179.47.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -139.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $949.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $742.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.03.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rivian Automotive Inc. industry. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.50%, in contrast to 66.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director bought 12,821 shares at the rate of 78.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,038 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,612. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s Director bought 12,000 for 78.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 936,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,616 in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$7.68 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$5.52) by -$2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -139.20% and is forecasted to reach -5.24 in the upcoming year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 796.54.

In the same vein, RIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.18, a figure that is expected to reach -1.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 19.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.19% While, its Average True Range was 4.57.