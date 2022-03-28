Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is predicted to post EPS of -0.01 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) started the day on March 25, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.94% at $4.88. During the day, the stock rose to $5.05 and sunk to $4.79 before settling in for the price of $5.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEC posted a 52-week range of $1.89-$5.79.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $269.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $261.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.28.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Uranium Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 41.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.92, making the entire transaction reach 29,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,394. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for 2.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 488,158 in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -13.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 108.92.

In the same vein, UEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.05 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 12.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.06% that was higher than 101.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.