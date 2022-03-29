Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.13

As on March 28, 2022, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.29% to $162.47. During the day, the stock rose to $162.48 and sunk to $158.64 before settling in for the price of $158.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDNS posted a 52-week range of $118.11-$192.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $273.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $272.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $149.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $158.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.07, operating margin was +26.04 and Pretax Margin of +25.72.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 87.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18, this organization’s Sr. Vice President sold 12,479 shares at the rate of 152.05, making the entire transaction reach 1,897,441 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 96,183. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 50,000 for 151.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,588,094. This particular insider is now the holder of 727,264 in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.29 while generating a return on equity of 26.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $65.09, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.57.

In the same vein, CDNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.50, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cadence Design Systems Inc., CDNS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.21 million was lower the volume of 1.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.45% While, its Average True Range was 5.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.89% that was lower than 44.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.