CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) volume hits 3.51 million: A New Opening for Investors

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) started the day on March 28, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.02% at $105.12. During the day, the stock rose to $107.19 and sunk to $103.04 before settling in for the price of $109.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $43.19-$109.80.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 187.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $206.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.21.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 96.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s VP and Corporate Controller sold 4,085 shares at the rate of 93.93, making the entire transaction reach 383,719 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,244. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s Sr. VP, Manufacturing & D’istn sold 5,033 for 97.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 489,807. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,707 in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $3.55) by -$0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 187.90% and is forecasted to reach 8.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 62.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.77, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.09.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.24, a figure that is expected to reach 4.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.9 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.81% While, its Average True Range was 5.39.

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.14% that was higher than 48.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.