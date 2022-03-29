No matter how cynical the overall market is CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) performance over the last week is recorded -0.84%

As on March 28, 2022, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.85% to $1.18. During the day, the stock rose to $1.21 and sunk to $1.1304 before settling in for the price of $1.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAT posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$5.80.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 29.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2126, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4059.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 537 employees. It has generated 69,956 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -14,538. The stock had 1.58 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.22, operating margin was -11.00 and Pretax Margin of -20.89.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.43%, in contrast to 8.60% institutional ownership.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2010, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -20.78 while generating a return on equity of -23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.17, and its Beta score is 3.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.69.

In the same vein, CBAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54.

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CBAK Energy Technology Inc., CBAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.75 million was lower the volume of 0.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.1094.

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.34% that was higher than 88.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.