Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.22M

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) open the trading on March 29, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 4.09% to $1.40. During the day, the stock rose to $1.43 and sunk to $1.30 before settling in for the price of $1.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTPI posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$5.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4609, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2838.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 27 employees. It has generated 354,054 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -762,442. The stock had 2.46 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -12.00, operating margin was -180.78 and Pretax Margin of -230.27.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.00%, in contrast to 5.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director bought 145,773 shares at the rate of 3.43, making the entire transaction reach 500,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,703,544. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s Director bought 500,000 for 3.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,557,771 in total.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -215.35 while generating a return on equity of -161.53.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.70%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11.

In the same vein, PTPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62.

Technical Analysis of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

[Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc., PTPI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.1290.

Raw Stochastic average of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.51% that was lower than 223.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.