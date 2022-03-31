Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.91

As on March 30, 2022, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) started slowly as it slid -2.45% to $26.67. During the day, the stock rose to $27.67 and sunk to $26.39 before settling in for the price of $27.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLNK posted a 52-week range of $17.93-$49.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 44.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -121.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.08.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Blink Charging Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 40.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Former Director sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 45.02, making the entire transaction reach 3,376,178 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Former Director sold 10,000 for 41.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 415,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -121.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in the upcoming year.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 55.50.

In the same vein, BLNK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Blink Charging Co., BLNK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.86 million was lower the volume of 1.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.30% that was higher than 69.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.