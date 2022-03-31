D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) average volume reaches $906.87K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 30, 2022, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.44% to $2.30. During the day, the stock rose to $2.38 and sunk to $2.2599 before settling in for the price of $2.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HEPS posted a 52-week range of $1.55-$15.23.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -260.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $330.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $286.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $759.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.95.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.72) by $3.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -260.40% and is forecasted to reach -6.81 in the upcoming year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62.

In the same vein, HEPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)

Going through the that latest performance of [D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, HEPS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.04 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.91 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.07% that was lower than 80.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.