IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) volume hits 0.35 million: A New Opening for Investors

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) started the day on March 30, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.81% at $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.24 and sunk to $0.23 before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITP posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$0.73.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 107.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2061, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3316.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 366 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.85, operating margin was +0.91 and Pretax Margin of +4.01.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.47%, in contrast to 2.30% institutional ownership.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.56 while generating a return on equity of 0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 107.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -46.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14.

In the same vein, ITP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.0222.

Raw Stochastic average of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.24% that was lower than 73.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.