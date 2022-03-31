KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $564.73K

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) started the day on March 30, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.75% at $2.31. During the day, the stock rose to $2.44 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KULR posted a 52-week range of $1.70-$3.81.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $243.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.47.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -437.50 and Pretax Margin of +495.83.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.10%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 159,500 shares at the rate of 2.89, making the entire transaction reach 460,955 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,651,539. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 29, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 221,386 for 2.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 626,522. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,811,039 in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +495.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 128.36.

In the same vein, KULR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.76% that was lower than 86.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.