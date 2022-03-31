Planet Labs PBC (PL) 14-day ATR is 0.37: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on March 30, 2022, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) started slowly as it slid -0.18% to $5.58. During the day, the stock rose to $5.80 and sunk to $5.473 before settling in for the price of $5.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PL posted a 52-week range of $4.28-$12.15.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $183.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.43.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Planet Labs PBC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 28.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Co-Founder and CEO bought 19,230 shares at the rate of 6.47, making the entire transaction reach 124,445 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,230. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for 6.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 994,473. This particular insider is now the holder of 165,580 in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Planet Labs PBC (PL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.25.

In the same vein, PL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Planet Labs PBC, PL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.38 million was lower the volume of 3.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Labs PBC (PL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.42% that was lower than 99.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.