Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) EPS growth this year is -88.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) open the trading on March 30, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.00% to $17.93. During the day, the stock rose to $19.16 and sunk to $17.74 before settling in for the price of $19.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHLS posted a 52-week range of $11.19-$37.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -88.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.18.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 697 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.67, operating margin was +18.07 and Pretax Margin of +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 22.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,842. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 19, Company’s General Counsel sold 11,941 for 27.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 322,646. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,000 in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -88.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in the upcoming year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.88.

In the same vein, SHLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

[Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.44% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.82% that was higher than 84.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.