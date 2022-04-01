Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) average volume reaches $2.13M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 31, 2022, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.23% to $4.81. During the day, the stock rose to $4.96 and sunk to $4.57 before settling in for the price of $4.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACHR posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$10.72.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $236.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.89.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Archer Aviation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.80%, in contrast to 31.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 57,575 shares at the rate of 3.23, making the entire transaction reach 186,255 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,086,358. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s 10% Owner bought 41,405 for 3.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 134,508. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,028,783 in total.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.37) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 26.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40.

In the same vein, ACHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Archer Aviation Inc., ACHR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.93% that was higher than 92.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.