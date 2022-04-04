No matter how cynical the overall market is 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) performance over the last week is recorded -4.15%

As on April 01, 2022, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) started slowly as it slid -0.43% to $2.31. During the day, the stock rose to $2.3599 and sunk to $2.2601 before settling in for the price of $2.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XXII posted a 52-week range of $1.86-$6.07.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $378.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.91.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 76 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.65, operating margin was -91.55 and Pretax Margin of -105.32.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 29.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s President and COO sold 23,147 shares at the rate of 2.16, making the entire transaction reach 50,037 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,064,985. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for 2.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 668,475 in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -105.37 while generating a return on equity of -59.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.23.

In the same vein, XXII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [22nd Century Group Inc., XXII], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.43 million was lower the volume of 2.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.51% that was lower than 88.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.