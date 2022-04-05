Datadog Inc. (DDOG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $145.84: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 04, 2022, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) set off with pace as it heaved 1.99% to $156.56. During the day, the stock rose to $159.00 and sunk to $153.27 before settling in for the price of $153.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DDOG posted a 52-week range of $69.73-$199.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $311.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $240.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $147.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $145.84.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.17, operating margin was -1.86 and Pretax Margin of -1.79.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Datadog Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 79.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 25, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 5,625 shares at the rate of 146.34, making the entire transaction reach 823,190 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,509. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,750 for 131.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 494,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -2.02 while generating a return on equity of -2.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Datadog Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Datadog Inc. (DDOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 47.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 175.39.

In the same vein, DDOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Datadog Inc., DDOG]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.95 million was inferior to the volume of 4.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.75% While, its Average True Range was 9.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.02% that was lower than 75.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.