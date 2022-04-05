Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) last week performance was 26.67%

As on April 04, 2022, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.83% to $2.66. During the day, the stock rose to $2.79 and sunk to $2.4701 before settling in for the price of $2.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNTX posted a 52-week range of $1.61-$10.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -207.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.04.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Context Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 27.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 13,000 shares at the rate of 3.22, making the entire transaction reach 41,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 820,190. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 22, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for 5.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 99,583 in total.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -207.90%.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, CNTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.86.

Technical Analysis of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Context Therapeutics Inc., CNTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.72 million was better the volume of 0.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.09% that was lower than 117.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.