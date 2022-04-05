TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) last month volatility was 12.52%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) open the trading on April 04, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.38% to $0.41. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4283 and sunk to $0.41 before settling in for the price of $0.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PETZ posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$9.40.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -45.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4117, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2878.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. TDH Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.21%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

TDH Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.30%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.11.

In the same vein, PETZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

[TDH Holdings Inc., PETZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.0495.

Raw Stochastic average of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.16% that was lower than 304.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.