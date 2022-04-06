Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is predicted to post EPS of -0.19 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) started the day on April 05, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.85% at $1.50. During the day, the stock rose to $1.56 and sunk to $1.46 before settling in for the price of $1.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUVI posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$12.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -215.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6246, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.9888.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 37 employees. It has generated 154,939 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -91,049. The stock had 4.65 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.61, operating margin was -57.79 and Pretax Margin of -57.60.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. Applied UV Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s President bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 5.01, making the entire transaction reach 50,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,020,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s President bought 10,000 for 4.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,010,000 in total.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -58.76 while generating a return on equity of -60.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied UV Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -215.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62.

In the same vein, AUVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.1 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.1400.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.32% that was lower than 113.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.