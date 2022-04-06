Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) EPS is poised to hit -1.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on April 05, 2022, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) started slowly as it slid -7.26% to $5.75. During the day, the stock rose to $6.3099 and sunk to $5.75 before settling in for the price of $6.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKKT posted a 52-week range of $3.31-$50.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.70.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.70%, in contrast to 33.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23, this organization’s Director sold 14,115 shares at the rate of 10.14, making the entire transaction reach 143,126 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,963,551. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director sold 113,996 for 9.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,117,971. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,977,666 in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -740.00 while generating a return on equity of -88.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 42.53.

In the same vein, BKKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -1.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.08 million was lower the volume of 10.0 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.50% that was lower than 164.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.