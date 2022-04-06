Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) EPS growth this year is -4.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) open the trading on April 05, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.12% to $2.31. During the day, the stock rose to $2.40 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRTX posted a 52-week range of $1.19-$10.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.98.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 40.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 2.74, making the entire transaction reach 54,804 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 47,756 for 8.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 404,498. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.76) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in the upcoming year.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, GRTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX)

[Galera Therapeutics Inc., GRTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.76% that was lower than 150.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.