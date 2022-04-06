Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) 14-day ATR is 0.43: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) flaunted slowness of -6.87% at $3.39, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $3.80 and sunk to $3.32 before settling in for the price of $3.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOPA posted a 52-week range of $2.03-$77.34.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.26.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Society Pass Incorporated industry. Society Pass Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.50%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 144.96.

In the same vein, SOPA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Society Pass Incorporated, SOPA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.32% that was lower than 273.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.