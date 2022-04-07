DatChat Inc. (DATS) return on Assets touches -100.46: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on April 06, 2022, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) started slowly as it slid -7.76% to $2.26. During the day, the stock rose to $2.40 and sunk to $2.19 before settling in for the price of $2.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DATS posted a 52-week range of $1.39-$18.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.06.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -243836.90 and Pretax Margin of -243622.81.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. DatChat Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.53%, in contrast to 5.60% institutional ownership.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -243622.81 while generating a return on equity of -104.80.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DatChat Inc. (DATS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 35.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.98.

In the same vein, DATS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24.

Technical Analysis of DatChat Inc. (DATS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DatChat Inc., DATS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.22 million was lower the volume of 6.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of DatChat Inc. (DATS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 214.64% that was higher than 144.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.