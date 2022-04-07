First BanCorp. (FBP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $13.38: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2022, First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.00% to $12.88. During the day, the stock rose to $13.035 and sunk to $12.86 before settling in for the price of $13.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FBP posted a 52-week range of $10.88-$16.62.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 186.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3075 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +49.46 and Pretax Margin of +46.58.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First BanCorp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 95.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s EVP and CRO sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 15.15, making the entire transaction reach 303,032 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 290,605. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s President and CEO sold 65,000 for 14.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 951,613. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,136,065 in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +30.60 while generating a return on equity of 12.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 186.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First BanCorp. (FBP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.79, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.85.

In the same vein, FBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Going through the that latest performance of [First BanCorp., FBP]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.44 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of First BanCorp. (FBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.30% that was higher than 43.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.