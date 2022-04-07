Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is predicted to post EPS of 0.32 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) started the day on April 06, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.24% at $12.44. During the day, the stock rose to $12.679 and sunk to $12.34 before settling in for the price of $12.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRWD posted a 52-week range of $10.02-$14.27.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 386.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 3,031 shares at the rate of 12.75, making the entire transaction reach 38,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 105,193. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 11.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 233,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 118,373 in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 386.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.85, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.80.

In the same vein, IRWD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.9 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.00% that was lower than 29.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.