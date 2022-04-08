R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is predicted to post EPS of 0.11 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) started the day on April 07, 2022, with a price increase of 0.87% at $26.54. During the day, the stock rose to $26.76 and sunk to $26.28 before settling in for the price of $26.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCM posted a 52-week range of $18.71-$27.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -785.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $278.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $135.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.11.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 10200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.86, operating margin was +12.45 and Pretax Margin of +8.60.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. R1 RCM Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 43.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director sold 140,829 shares at the rate of 25.40, making the entire transaction reach 3,577,197 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 93,871. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Director sold 34,171 for 25.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 874,641. This particular insider is now the holder of 234,700 in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.59 while generating a return on equity of 28.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -785.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -37.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.74.

In the same vein, RCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.77% that was lower than 41.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.