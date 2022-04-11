Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) volume hits 1.98 million: A New Opening for Investors

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) started the day on April 08, 2022, with a price increase of 1.50% at $21.03. During the day, the stock rose to $21.125 and sunk to $20.85 before settling in for the price of $20.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPK posted a 52-week range of $16.94-$21.76.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $308.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $304.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.51.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 25000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.05, operating margin was +7.70 and Pretax Margin of +4.04.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 98.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Director bought 255 shares at the rate of 19.46, making the entire transaction reach 4,962 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,120.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.66, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.04.

In the same vein, GPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.22 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.68% that was lower than 29.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.